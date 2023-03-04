First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 988,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $85,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

