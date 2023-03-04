First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Microchip Technology worth $84,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

