First Trust Advisors LP Has $73.08 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,604 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Alliant Energy worth $73,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.07 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

