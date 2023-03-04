First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.81 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $77,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after buying an additional 64,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXS stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

