First Trust Advisors LP Has $81.93 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $81,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN opened at $65.20 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

See Also

