First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,171 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $83,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 24.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

