First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $76,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,816,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $263.48 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

