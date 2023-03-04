FlatQube Trading Down 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00010831 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $49,139.85 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.56800418 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60,977.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

