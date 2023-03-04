FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT opened at $214.72 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.72.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

