Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 3,483 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.