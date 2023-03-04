Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FND opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

