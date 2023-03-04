Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.15. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 274,879 shares.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.