Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.89% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,347,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,610 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 99,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

