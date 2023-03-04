Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 24,249 iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $68.96.

