Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 922.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HSCZ stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.