Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.10% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,615,000 after acquiring an additional 262,714 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,590,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 163.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 155,436 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 546.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter worth about $564,000.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.