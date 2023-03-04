Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

