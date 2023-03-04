Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

