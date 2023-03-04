Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,175,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after buying an additional 933,140 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after buying an additional 1,037,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GDXJ opened at $35.12 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

