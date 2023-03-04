Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

