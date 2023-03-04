Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $237.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

