Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

