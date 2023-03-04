Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.24.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.