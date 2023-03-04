Ford Motor (NYSE:F) CFO John T. Lawler Sells 29,821 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

