Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,628 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,633 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 1.04% of Fossil Group worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Fossil Group stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.58.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.