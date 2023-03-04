Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $16,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,064 shares in the company, valued at $573,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Backblaze Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.52. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 451,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 81,698 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth $620,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Backblaze

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

