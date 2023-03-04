FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $510,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
