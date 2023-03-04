FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $510,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in FreightCar America by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

