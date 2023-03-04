Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ETR FME opened at €36.70 ($39.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($67.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.86 and its 200-day moving average is €31.80.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

