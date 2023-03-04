Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €32.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €24.91 ($26.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.18. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a one year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

