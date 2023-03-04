Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of FRPT opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,828,000.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

