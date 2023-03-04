Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

