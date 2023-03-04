Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Sotera Health worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sotera Health by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,594.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 638,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $17.84 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sotera Health Company Profile

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

