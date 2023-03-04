Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.92% of 2U worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Price Performance

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.