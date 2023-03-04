Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,352,957 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $829,745 over the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $15.69 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.