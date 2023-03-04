Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 146,177 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,177 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

MDB stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

