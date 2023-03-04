FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIO stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

