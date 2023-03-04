FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
Shares of FTAIO stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.