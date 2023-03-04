FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIP opened at $24.02 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

