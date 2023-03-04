Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 31st total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

FURY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,836. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

