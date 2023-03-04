G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,247.87 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, G999 has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,247.87 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00074193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024198 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003537 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

