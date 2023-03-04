Gala (GALA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.34 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Gala has a market cap of $256.51 million and $89.34 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

