GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GME opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

