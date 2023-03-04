Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,511,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 5,169,355 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.