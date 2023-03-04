Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,511,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 5,169,355 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.