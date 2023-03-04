Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTUGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,511,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 5,169,355 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

