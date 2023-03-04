GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 515 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.43) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GBGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investec raised GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. GB Group has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.