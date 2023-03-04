GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.12), reports. The company had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$567.67 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI opened at C$47.00 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$56.75. The company has a market cap of C$689.49 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

