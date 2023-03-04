GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

GDS Price Performance

About GDS

GDS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.69. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.