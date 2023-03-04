Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.40

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55.

About Gecina

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

See Also

