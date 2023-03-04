Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.64.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

