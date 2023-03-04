Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.64.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.