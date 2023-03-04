Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $58.40 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $58.40 million and $12.52 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

