Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,286,000 after purchasing an additional 271,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,672,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 594,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TheStreet downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 780,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,915. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.