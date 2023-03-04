Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 347.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

