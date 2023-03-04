Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.2% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

